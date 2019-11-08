First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,835. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

