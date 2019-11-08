First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,021,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,979 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.80. 14,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,841. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.