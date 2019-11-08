First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $187.99. 1,120,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

