First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,452,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,185,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

