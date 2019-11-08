First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 9,516 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.17% of Dorman Products worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

DORM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

