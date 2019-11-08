First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Trex by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 252.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 94.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 3,641.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,776. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock worth $1,802,560 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

