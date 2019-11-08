First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $195.64. 308,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.26.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

