First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 614,373 shares worth $70,546,895. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock remained flat at $$112.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 513,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,375. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.03.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.