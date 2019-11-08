First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,951. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

