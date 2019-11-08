First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Down 8.1%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

