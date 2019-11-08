FintruX Network Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liquid and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $896,785.00 and $1,925.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00222747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.01419321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00120030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.