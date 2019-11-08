Fintab (FNTB) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Fintab has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fintab token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fintab has a market capitalization of $10,485.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00222428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.01413205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab

Fintab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

