Financial Analysis: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Blue Capital Reinsurance (NASDAQ:BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.73 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.35 -$5.75 million N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -25.51% -15.58% Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.21% -64.66%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Blue Capital Reinsurance beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

