Fayerweather Charles Sells 6,080 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fayerweather Charles lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 4.4% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 105,957 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 556.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. 4,201,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

