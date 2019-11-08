Fayerweather Charles Lowers Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fayerweather Charles lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.9% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,080 shares of company stock worth $27,149,356 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Shares of MA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.89. 2,240,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,577. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

