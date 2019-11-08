Fayerweather Charles Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.6% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $173.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,791. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.