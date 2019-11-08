Fayerweather Charles Decreases Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Fayerweather Charles cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Fortive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 860,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,824. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

