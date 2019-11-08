Farrokh Batliwala Sells 4,400 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

