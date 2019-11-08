Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 1,175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 million and a PE ratio of -210.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

