Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,681,364 shares of company stock worth $867,172,511. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,760,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776,678. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27. The company has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

