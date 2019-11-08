Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 6,082 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fabrinet alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.