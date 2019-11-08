Exxon Mobil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 352,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,361% compared to the average volume of 14,319 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

