Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.30 ($32.91).

FRA:EVK opened at €26.10 ($30.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.25 and its 200-day moving average is €24.32. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

