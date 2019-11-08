Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. 154,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,818. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

EPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

