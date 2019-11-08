Evolus Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 46,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,886. Evolus has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evolus by 429.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

