Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research analysts have commented on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

