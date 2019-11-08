EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $596-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.

EVOP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 327,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,231. EVO Payments has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.51.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

