EveryCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $565,762.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $565,762.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.01428691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00121848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.