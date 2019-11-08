Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46.

NYSE ES opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $62.61 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

