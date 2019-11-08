Evercore ISI Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFW. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.99.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

