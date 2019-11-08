Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) versus Tandy Brands Accessories (NASDAQ:TBACQ) Head to Head Comparison

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 2.35% 9.10% 3.79% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Tandy Brands Accessories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $448.51 million 0.10 $12.01 million N/A N/A Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ever-Glory International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ever-Glory International Group and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 2 5 3 0 2.10 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ever-Glory International Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 746.15%. Given Ever-Glory International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ever-Glory International Group is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

