ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.75

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.75 and traded as low as $19.69. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

