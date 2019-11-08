Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.57. 5,287,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,548. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.