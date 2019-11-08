Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 132,874 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,874 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,472,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,476,536. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

