Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 103,434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 103,434 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

