Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.08. 1,433,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

