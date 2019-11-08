Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for about 5.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 253,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.