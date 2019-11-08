Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southern by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,997. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $10,941,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

