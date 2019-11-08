Eros International (EROS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 159.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%.

EROS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eros International has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

