Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GasLog Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for GasLog in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 782,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. GasLog has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 41.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.