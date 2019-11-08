Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MRC Global Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MRC Global in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

MRC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

