Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

NYSE EFX opened at $133.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.