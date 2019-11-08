EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

