ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PLUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ePlus stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

