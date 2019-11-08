Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,961 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,280,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,212,000 after acquiring an additional 455,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 319,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 157,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

