Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEU opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.