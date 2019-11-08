Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $7.59 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

