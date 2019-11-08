Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

