EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36.
Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $75.73.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
