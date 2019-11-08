EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

