EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

